Saturday, 24 July 2021 – Corrupt traffic cops have devised new tricks of collecting bribes from public service vehicle drivers and conductors along major roads.

In a video that was recorded by a concerned Kenyan along Kangundo Road, two traffic cops are seen flagging down matatus after which some civilians( a young man and a woman), rush to take bribes from either the driver or the conductor.

They then hand over the bribes to the rogue traffic officers before getting their cut.

“When will corruption end in Kenya? This is how traffic officers operate along Kangundo Road. The two youth are being used by cops to collect bribes in PSV matatus,” the concerned Kenyan who recorded the video is heard saying.

Netizens who commented on the video said it’s the same trick that cops use on other roads in Nairobi.

“I saw something similar yesterday in CBD, it didn’t make sense then but now it does. Bribes are collected indirectly,” a social media user commented.

“It is the same in Rongai near the turn-off to Nazarene University,” another one added.

Here’s the mind-blowing video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.