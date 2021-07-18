Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 July 2021 – A jilted Embu woman confronted her boyfriend and smashed his car with a stone while breathing fire like a wounded lioness.

In a video shared online, the aggrieved lady is heard ranting like a madwoman while confronting her boyfriend who was in the car with friends.

She demanded that he gets out of the car where he was hiding to avoid a scuffle but he was defiant.

As the fierce confrontation ensued, she picked a stone and smashed the car’s bonnet, and threatened to cause more damage if he failed to follow her orders.

“Sitaki ujinga, kama hauna haja na mimi uniambie.

“Hutaniharibia maisha nikiona,” (I will not entertain stupidity if you do not need me just say. You won’t destroy my life) the seemingly drunk lady is heard shouting in the video.

Her boyfriend’s close pal Munene tried to cool her down but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Here’s the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.