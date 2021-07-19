Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has made sensational claims on why Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, won the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Sabina, who was campaigning for Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, claimed Wanjiku, who was vying on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, bought votes to win the seat.

“When people come with money and buy votes it doesn’t mean they are popular,” Sabina said.

“Am very sad at the situation I found in Kiambaa. The young people need a lot of help. I hope the person who has become their MP will help them,” Sabina added.

UDA’s victory in Kiambaa has sent fear in the ruling party, with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies now pointing accusing fingers at each for the loss.

A section of MPs led by Kanini Kega has faulted the party’s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, and Vice-chairman David Murathe, for failing to go to the ground and campaign for Kariri Njama.

Kega and his group have demanded the party’s leadership starting from Tuju resign in a week or they face forceful eviction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST