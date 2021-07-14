Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has admitted that Jubilee Party has a herculean task of winning the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election slated for tomorrow.

The mini–poll has turned out to be a two-horse race between Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku alias Kawanjiku.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the likes of Sabina Chege are supporting Njama while DP Ruto and Tangatanga team are supporting Kawanjiku.

Appearing on Kameme TV on Wednesday, Sabina, who is Njama’s chief campaigner in Kiambaa, admitted that DP Ruto has made inroads in the Mount Kenya region and won himself a fortune.

She, however, said that when President Uhuru Kenyatta comes and unites the people of Mount Kenya, those supporting DP Ruto might return to the Kieleweke team.

“We know DP Ruto has numbers in Kiambaa but we pray to God our candidate, Kariri Njama wins the high stake by-election,” Sabina said.

