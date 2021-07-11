Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is in a serious dilemma over the choice of his running mate ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata told him to choose his running mate from the Mt. Kenya region or else the region might support another candidate, ostensibly Raila Odinga, for president.

Speaking during an interview, Kang’ata observed that the only way to popularise the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is by Ruto picking a running mate from Central Kenya.

”My personal view is that it would be very wise if Ruto’s 2022 running mate could come from the Mt Kenya region, which is our side.

“This will popularise more the UDA party,” said Kang’ata.

Ruto is expected to vie for the presidency on a UDA party ticket after falling out with the leadership of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Kang’ata also said that he had not been issued any demands from the Mt Kenya region to submit to Ruto.

”The truth of the matter is that at the moment, I have not been asked to go and issue demands to the deputy president.”

“So all that the people of Mt. Kenya have us is that we should work closely with him,” explained Kang’ata.

Nonetheless, he claimed that Ruto has the full support of the Mt Kenya region after successfully making inroads in the region.

”There have been by-elections in Central Kenya that the hustler nation has won, and that is a clear indication that Ruto has enough support in the region to make him the fifth president,” explained Kang’ata.

