Monday, July 12, 2021 – Outspoken Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is counting losses after his posh V8 car was vandalized during campaigns in Kiambaa.

According to sources, the car was pelted with stones by goons believed to have been sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, which do not want to hear anything do to with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA in Kiambaa Constituency, which Kuria was advancing.

Kuria’s driver was allegedly injured during the ugly confrontation.

The photos that surfaced online showed Kuria’s driver with a scratch on his hand with traces of blood which indicates that he was assaulted.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro was also reportedly chased away by angry residents in Kariru, forcing him to evacuate the place as residents hurled insults at him.

Nyoro was trying to address his constituents but they didn’t give him a chance to express his feelings.

Reports further indicated that Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party is blaming the ruling Jubilee party for interfering with their rally that was to be held at Karuri primary school.

However, Kiambu County Commander Ali Nuno, has rubbished the reports, stating that they called off the rally to avoid confrontations.

