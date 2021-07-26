Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has been released on Sh 12 Million cash bail or a bond of Sh 25 Million.

Gachagua, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, spent the weekend in custody awaiting arraignment in court today.

The first time legislator was picked from his Ruguru home in Mathira Constituency by over a dozen detectives in a dawn raid and driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi.

Before his arrest, Gachagua had claimed that his planned arrest was politically instigated because of his relationship with DP Ruto.

A team of 10 lawyers represented the embattled legislator as he appeared before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

They included lawyers; Kioko Kilukumi, Alice Wahome, Gladys Sholei, Kipchumba Murkomen, Sylvanus Osoro, Irungu Kang’ata, Gibson Kimani, Wycliffe Nyabuto, Amos Kisiwi, and Paul Gacheru.

