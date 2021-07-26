Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and UDA Chairman, Johnson Muthama, hugged and reconciled their differences months after they had a public confrontation.

The duo met at a burial ceremony in Mwingi Central, Kitui County.

Muthama, speaking in Kamba vernacular, assured the crowd that Kalonzo was his brother who he (Muthama) was open to supporting in 2022 despite being a UDA member.

He added that Kalonzo was still a force to reckon with but Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up approach was sweeping across the country, and Ukambani would also be swayed in the DP’s favour.

Kalonzo rejected calls to join UDA but welcomed the DP to woo voters in Eastern Region.

“I will also go to Ruto’s backyard, Rift Valley, Kisumu and other areas to seek support. That is the nation we want.”

“I agree and allow my brother to take his political course.”

“We congratulate you for being UDA’s chairman and we wish you well.”

“But if we defeat you, you will have to join your brother,” Kalonzo told Muthama.

Muthama and Kalonzo have been at each other’s throats after the former exited Wiper in 2017.

Things got worse after Muthama sensationally claimed that Kalonzo was a homewrecker.

According to him, the Wiper leader was sleeping with his wife, Agnes Kavindu, behind his back something that led to their divorce.

Agnes is now Kalonzo’s point person in Machakos having sponsored her to clinch the Machakos Senatorial seat following the untimely death of late Senator Boniface Kabaka.

