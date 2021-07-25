Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 25, 2021 – Renowned City Lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has sensationally claimed that Kikuyus will not vote for Deputy President William Ruto to the last man despite indications showing otherwise.

Venting on Twitter, Ahmednassir, who is among those drumming up support for Ruto, admitted that the DP might indeed be unable to get the entire Mt Kenya vote in 2022 even after his win in the Kiambaa mini poll last week.

He denied ever saying that UDA’s win will translate to a clean sweep of Mt Kenya in 2022, daring those claiming that he did to provide evidence.

“Prof. just post the tweet I prophesied that a win for UDA in Kiambàa will translate to 100% Central Kenya votes to DP RUTO in 2022…just post it! Simple!” the Senior Counsel said in a tweet on Sunday.

This was in response to an article by Kenyan/American law professor Makau Mutua, who said that even though Ahmednasir believes that Ruto has the entire Mt Kenya vote, this is not the case.

In the article, he adds that judging by the thin margin with which UDA’s John Wanjiku defeated Uhuru’s Jubilee Party candidate Kariri Njama, it is clear that Ruto only scored a silver and not the gold medal.

However, Ahmednassir said he never made any such prediction, accusing Mutua of making remarks and writing articles based on what his masters tell him and does not have a brain of his own.

Nonetheless, he was hopeful that Ruto will still win the presidency in the much-awaited contest, adding that ODM leader Raila Odinga will finish third after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“In a three-horse race btw DP Ruto, Hon Raila and Hon Musyoka, Musyoka will finish way ahead of Raila if Kamba intelligentsia like Prof Makau Mutua support their son kwa hali na mali,” he stated.

