Monday, July 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta are diminishing by the day as his nemesis, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s grow in leaps and bounds, in terms of financial muscles.

This is after The National Treasury funded his party ODM with millions of shillings as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee from the Political Parties Fund ahead of the 2022 contest.

Jubilee has received Ksh 353,856,428 while ODM has received Ksh 165,252,076 according to the latest Kenya Gazette notice.

Only ODM and Jubilee Party met the constitutional threshold employed to award funds according to the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu.

In the gazette notice, the funds released are supposed to cater for the second, third, and fourth quarters.

“Only two political parties have met the constitutional threshold to get the public money through the Political Parties Fund,” Nderitu stated.

The money released is supposed to be used by both ODM and Jubilee to run their political parties’ activities, including campaigns.

According to the exchequer, ODM is entitled to about Ksh 260 million while Jubilee is expected to receive more than Ksh 500 million.

The release of funds comes when NASA principals are fighting ODM to get a share of the funds released under their coalition.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) have been pushing to get a share of the funds under the agreement that brought them together in April 27, 2017.

