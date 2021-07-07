Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has warned the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition principals against splitting ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Kilonzo, who doubles up as Wiper party chairman, said the four principals, namely Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula, stand to lose to their rival Deputy President William Ruto if they fail to unite.

He welcomed talks of reviving the coalition, saying it is the best thing that can happen to the Opposition team given that they will not require fresh working chemistry to guide their journey.

“Any talk of reviving NASA is a good thing because our principles will not have to look for new chemistry.”

“Our supporters will be thrilled if we revive NASA, and most of them have said so,” he said.

The senator reiterated that the 2013 General Election numbers and presidential margins of 2017 are a testament that the three principals must unite to beat their main opponent.

“The splitting of NASA will only give William Ruto an advantage; that is going by the presidential numbers of 2013 and margins of 2017.

“A split in NASA is giving Ruto a through a pass,” he added.

On the NASA coalition agreement, Senator Kilonzo said it was true Raila promised to support Kalonzo come 2022.

He stated that if the agreement fails to see the light of the day, the two can separate but warned that it will be disastrous to their political future.

