Friday, July 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man under stress right now after ODM leader Raila Odinga gave an assurance that he will vie for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Raila cleared all doubts that he will be on the ballot come 2022.

At the same time, he dismissed allegations that he was waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse him for the big seat, saying he was waiting for Uhuru’s one vote come 2022.

He noted that he does not need an endorsement from anyone to beat Deputy President William Ruto, who is his fierce challenger.

“I have not said I want Uhuru’s endorsement, neither has he said he will endorse me.”

“Uhuru has been my competitor, how will he endorse me?” posed Raila.

Raila clarified that his mission is to help Uhuru accomplish his agenda during his second term.

“I have worked with him, we have talked in length he wants to bring change. He wants to fulfill his promises to Kenyans and go home. I respect that.”

“I don’t want president Uhuru’s endorsement, what I want is his vote. I will ask for his vote,” he added.

By saying he wants president Uhuru’s vote, Raila only confirmed that he will contest for the presidency in 2022.

Recently, Raila Odinga also revealed his plan to jail corrupt leaders, beginning with Ruto, once he ascends to power in 2022.

The fact that Raila is talking about his intentions when he ascends to power only means that he will contest the presidency.

