Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of destroying the careers of the six judges he rejected during the recent promotion.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto asked Uhuru to give the judges a platform to defend themselves.

According to the DP, there is still a chance that the six could be sworn in.

“If they are sworn in, the allegations could be taken to the Judicial Service Commission and if they are found guilty, a tribunal would be formed,” he said.

“… what is not good is being condemned without being heard. They have not been given an opportunity to absolve themselves…”

Ruto said the president had his own reasons for rejecting the judges but noted that if he was given a chance, the six would be sworn in.

“If it was me if there are issues of corruption and integrity, the law is there and the constitution is also there with guidelines, this issues would be taken up before they face their interviews,” he said.

He said the six, among them Joel Ngugi and George Odunga who were part of the bench that stopped BBI, should be allowed to explain themselves.

“They have not found any platform to explain themselves on the allegations. Nobody should be condemned unheard.”

“Those helping Uhuru should advise him according to on what are the next steps so that the judiciary does not think it’s being condemned,” he said.

