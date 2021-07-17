Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 17, 2021 – As celebrations for UDA win in Kiambaa continues, Deputy President William Ruto is a worried man as he now fears Mt. Kenya could be fattening him for slaughter in 2022.

This is after renowned Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi’s prediction came to pass almost to a ‘T’; something that has taken the wind out of his sails despite the huge victory yesterday.

In a tweet from last month, Ngunyi predicted that Ruto was going to clinch Kiambaa.

According to Ngunyi, after Kiambaa win, an emboldened Ruto would have an impressive showing at the polls in the 2022 presidential race, but wouldn’t be able to take the presidency in the first round.

The 2022 poll will be pushed to the second round, in which Kikuyus are going to vote against Ruto.

“For the Nth TIME: Without Kikuyus Ruto is Nothing. ZERO. And MAYBE they will give him Kiambaa because he likes Kiambaa.

“But they will LAND him the FINAL REVENGE in 2022 during a RUN-OFF. Mark this TREND!” Ngunyi tweeted last month.

As the first part of his prediction unfolds accurately, it’s curious to see how the rest will go.

