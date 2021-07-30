Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has expressed his dissatisfaction with the NASA coalition fund sharing formula as proposed by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This is after Raila gave CCM party only Sh3 million out of the Sh489 million the NASA coalition was given as its share of the Political Parties’ Fund for the three financial years.

Speaking to journalists, Ruto noted even though he did not join the NASA coalition basically for monetary gains, there ought to be a fair formula for the sharing of the kitty.

“There ought to be a fair formula in which political funding can be shared.”

“I am even surprised that we are talking of the funding just a year to the 2022 General Election,” he said.

He further wondered why the ODM party stayed with the kitty for a record three years when the money should be released annually to help the parties grow.

“Political funding ought to be given on a regular and fair basis and not just an arrangement where one says which party gets what,” he added.

Two days ago, the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga conceded to the request by other NASA co-principals to share out the Political Parties’ Fund.

From the Sh489 million, ODM received a lion’s share of a cool Sh336 million while the Wiper Party of Kalonzo Musyoka received Sh70 million, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC got Sh43.9 million Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya parted with Sh36 million.

According to Raila Odinga, the sharing of the amount from the three financial years was calculated based on votes attributed to parliamentary seats by the five NASA partners.

