Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party leadership for his defection to UDA Party.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto disclosed that he has left Uhuru’s party and is never coming back thanks to Uhuru and the people he put in charge of running the ruling party.

He blamed the Jubilee party leadership, stating the party has lost direction.

He added that UDA is the only outfit that has proved to be a national party.

He cited betrayal from Uhuru as another reason he can’t come back to Jubilee.

“I want you to know that I associated with UDA because of the way Jubilee is currently behaving.”

“Those who were given the mandate to run the party have ruined it.”

“They have forced us to think otherwise and start organizing ourselves,” the DP added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST