Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated his stance that the ruling Jubilee Party died when President Uhuru Kenyatta shook hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at thanksgiving in Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County, Ruto once again declared his allegiance to the UDA party, which he intends to use in the 2022 State House race.

He stated Jubilee was hijacked and trapped by outsiders forcing him and his allies to seek shelter in UDA.

“The people mandated by the president to lead our party failed.”

“They have kicked members out of the party and committees without explanations,” Ruto said.

The DP’s sentiments come barely a week after Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said he (Ruto) would have been chased from the party were it not for the constitutional protection he gets.

But according to Ruto, it is the unfair removal of party members that forced him and his allies to actively start associating with the UDA party.

“When some of our MPs like Jane Kihara was removed and replaced with Babu Owino, we decided to look for an alternative,” Ruto added.

