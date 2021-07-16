Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has opened another battlefront with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the money Jubilee Party was given by the Political Parties Fund.

This is after he demanded UDA share of the Ksh365 million that Jubilee received from the Political Parties Fund through the National Treasury for the financial year 2020/2021.

Through his allies, led by Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany, Ruto asked Uhuru to give his UDA a share of the money since UDA has a working arrangement with Jubilee.

According to Kositany, the funds were calculated when a majority of Tanga Tanga members had not switched their allegiance to UDA hence they have a right to receive a share of the kitty.

“From governors, MPs to MCAs the majority have moved to UDA which makes it paramount that UDA, a party which has a pre-election agreement with Jubilee, should get a share of the money,” Kositany said.

Apart from pushing for the Political Party’s share, the Tanga Tanga allied lawmakers further want Auditor General Nancy Gathungu to carry out a thorough audit of the Jubilee expenditure book.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is facing a similar situation where NASA co-principals are demanding a share of the money that ODM received from the Political Parties Fund.

The Kenyan DAILY POST