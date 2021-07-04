Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has all the reasons to be worried about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidency if he beats him in the 2022 contest.

This is after the ODM leader vowed to jail the DP and all leaders who stole from public coffers when he captures power in 2022.

Speaking in Mvita on Saturday, Raila claimed that some leaders steal millions of shillings from the taxpayer and donate the monies to churches, youth organizations, and women groups in an indirect reference to Ruto and his allies.

He opined that some of the public servants in Kenya should be in Shimo la Tewa prison for the crimes they have committed against the Kenyan public.

“These are the hyenas that you see that come here in sheep’s clothing they claim they want to fundraise for women groups… people will say this person is generous and he fears God because he’s helping the churches, the women groups, and the youth groups but you are bought with your money that they have stolen,” Odinga stated.

“Where does he get the millions from? No one questions where this money is from.

“These are thieves who should be in Shimo la Tewa but they are walking all over in helicopters… when we get in government we will jail all these people,” he continued.

The former PM called out leaders for stealing from the taxpayers who struggle to access good healthcare.

He was also launching the NHIF registration drive in Mvita Constituency, Mombasa County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST