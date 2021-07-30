Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – The National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) now wants Deputy President William Ruto retirement perks slashed.

In its report tabled in the House for consideration, the committee, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally and Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni, termed the Retirement Benefits enacted in 2015 during William Ruto’s first term as ‘excessive.’

If affected, the changes will see William Ruto, who is expected to finish his two terms in office, be the hardest hit as he will pocket a reduced lump sum payout.

In 2017, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) slashed Deputy President Ruto’s monthly salary to KSh 1.2 million down from KSh 1.4 million.

According to the Retirement Benefits Act 2015, a retired Deputy President shall, during his or her lifetime, be entitled to a monthly pension equal to 80 percent of the monthly salary of the entitled person’s last monthly salary while in office.

The person is also entitled to a lump sum payment on retirement calculated as a sum equal to one year’s salary paid for each term served in office, two salon vehicles of engine capacity not exceeding 2000cc which shall be replaceable once every four years.

The move to slash William Ruto retirement perks comes barely a month after the government allocated KSh41.9 million in pension benefits for ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi for his role as Kenya’s Vice President for two months he served under late President Daniel Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST