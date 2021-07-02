Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has jumped to the defense of his allies, among them Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing corruption-related charges and money laundering.

Speaking to politicians who support his presidential bid in the upcoming 2022 elections in his Karen home, Ruto accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of politicizing the war on corruption and using state agencies to intimidate his supporters.

“The day we avoid the weaponization and criminalization of politics, or political opinion and using the criminal justice system to try and blackmail and intimidate people on matters to do with politics, that is the day we will succeed with the fight against corruption when we stop that nonsense,” stated Ruto.

This comes as the Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti concluded working on a case in which Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua allegedly used 42 companies to disburse a cumulative total of Ksh12 billion.

Top politicians associated with Ruto maintained that the Criminal Justice System is targeting them in an attempt to force them to stop supporting the Deputy President’s bid to the House on the Hill.

Among the leaders that were present for the event were Kikuyu member of parliament, Kimani Ichun’gwa, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, and the Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa.

Susan Kihika maintained that there is no case that the leader of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss, Mr. Kinoti has pushed that involves the allegedly targeted leaders that have been concluded with the leaders being found guilty.

Adding to this, Kimani Ichungwa stated that the fight against graft is a war that is meant to instill fear among the political elite so that they submit to a certain political affiliation.

Among politicians allegedly linked with graft cases in the Ruto camp is Kapseret Parliamentarian Oscar Sudi, who is linked to a KsH150 Million National Hospital Insurance Fund case, and the latest entry to the list is Rigathi Gachagua, who is in the detectives’ crosshairs.

