Monday, July 12, 2021 – Anxiety has gripped Deputy President William Ruto’s camp ahead of the 2022 General Election after details of the merger between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM emerged.

According to reports, Uhuru and Raila are examining the possibility of copying the 2013 coalition arrangement between TNA and Deputy President William Ruto’s URP.

The strategy saw other smaller parties join either TNA or URP to form the larger Jubilee Party, a strategy that Uhuru and Raila want to replicate in their deal in order to share power among themselves.

This comes even as ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna stated that ODM is only holding coalition talks with Jubilee Party for now.

According to Sifuna, the coalition talks with Jubilee will only continue to happen if Jubilee backs ODM’s aspirations for 2022.

“As we speak today the ODM Party is only in discussion with Jubilee Party for purposes of forming a coalition for 2022.”

“As of now, we do not have any instructions to engage any other parties for the purposes of 2022,” the ODM Secretary-General stated.

“In the event that the coalition we form with Jubilee is attractive to other parties, we will not refuse their support so that we can clinch victory in 2022. Let them come and support the new endeavor,” he added.

However, the talks have not been easy after reports emerged indicating Uhuru’s allies had fallen out over the ongoing coalition talks between Jubilee and ODM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST