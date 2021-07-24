Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may soon start begging in the streets after running out of cash.

This was revealed by distinguished Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, who revealed what is happening behind the scenes in the Hustlers Nation outfit.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ndegwa claimed that Ruto has gone broke to the point that he is even finding it hard to push for his hustler narrative.

According to Ndegwa, Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi is not even aware that his master is so broke that he can’t even maintain them anymore.

“Itumbi and UDA Kenya, are you aware that William Ruto is very broke can’t sustain the gullible hustlers and that he has resulted into borrowing to maintain the hustlers’ show?”

“Without money flowing as it used to, he is now worried on how to maintain the likes Ndindi Nyoro, Moses Kuria, Ichungw’a, and Alice Wahome,” Lawyer Njiru posted.

Ndegwa further asserted that the millions of money the DP has do not belong to him adding that nowadays the DP has turned to a beggar and is always borrowing to maintain his showbiz to cover his face in the public domain.

The revelation has hit the hustler nation pretty hard and it remains to be seen how they will react to it.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, may use Ruto’s alleged predicaments to turn things around for him ahead of the 2022 presidential contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST