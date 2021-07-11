Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is inching closer to flipping the Nyanza region, which is the political bedroom of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This is after his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party launched a registration exercise for new members in Kisumu County, which is the backbone of Raila’s political fortune.

UDA’s interim coordinator in Kisumu, Bernard Odhiambo, stated that the party was targeting to register 10,000 new members from Kisumu.

Odhiambo told journalists the party was facing challenges with the possibility of double registration since a group led by UDA’s point man in Nyanza Eliud Owalo was also carrying out a similar exercise.

“There is another group led by the regions point man which is registering members yet they are not registered themselves,” stated Odhiambo.

This comes even as the UDA Party is set to go head-to-head with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election in what has been touted as the ultimate test for Ruto.

Kiambaa residents will be going to the polls on Thursday, July 15, in a hotly contested by-election that will see UDA and Jubilee candidates face off.

Uhuru is hoping to tilt the Kiambaa by-elections in his favour following the embarrassing loss the party encountered in Juja, Kiambu, Rurii, and Nyandarua in May by-elections.

On Thursday, Uhuru met with the Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama and Muguga ward MCA aspirant Githinji Mungara at State House.

The Head of State received a brief from the candidates and the campaign teams on their preparedness six days to the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST