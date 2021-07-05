Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has officially launched his 2022 presidential bid after his controversial coronation as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor in Mt. Kenya.

Speaking during a meeting which was attended by clergy drawn from the Pentecostal churches in Embu County at his home in Kanyuombora, Muturi stated that he wanted to lead a country that is ruled by discipline and order.

The newly crowned Mt Kenya spokesman insisted that for him to achieve his vision for the country, he must take a stab at the Presidency.

He called on the over 200 clergymen who were gathered at his residence to back him and even pray for him to clinch the top seat.

“It is very difficult to go talking about wanting to go and run for a second place, I don’t believe in that.”

“I’m very clear in my mind that with your supports, with your prayers we will be able to clinch that top seat,” Muturi stated.

Muturi further urged the clergy to consider him as being at the same level as other top politicians aiming to lead the country.

The clergy led by Bishops Silas Muriuki, Njeru Kanampiu, and Daniel Nyaga also firmed their support for the enthronement of Speaker Muturi as the Mt Kenya spokesman.

Other Embu Pentecostal church bishops and clergy present during the meeting include Gerald Nthiga, Jackton Mwaniki, Rev Richard Namu, and Bishop Murithi.

Muturi now will face the likes of Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Mukhisa Kituyi who have made public their bid to succeed President Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST