Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered yet another blow in the bid to save his Weston Hotel from demolition.

This is after his own friend, and Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, opposed Ruto’s plans to stop Weston Hotel proceedings before the Environment and Lands Court.

In his submission, Lawyer Kang’ata, while appearing for the National Lands Commission (NLC), stated Weston will have to allow the whole proceedings to a conclusion without any interference.

He argued that Weston stands a chance to appeal the case once a verdict has been made in the Environment and Lands Court.

“We are of the view that the petitioner has an opportunity to ventilate his issues once the case is determined and your honour, should the intended be determined, we will be taken back there having taken the time here,” Kang’ata told the court.

Weston Hotel’s lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi opposed the decision taken by NLC stating that the Environment and Lands Court has no legal mandate to hear the case.

He accused Kang’ata of being clueless in his submission yet he had to also appeal opposing the proceeding of the case.

“It shows how clueless it is.”

“If NLC was serious about its functions, it would have appealed the decision you made.”

“The NLC is oblivious to that and it is a tragedy to this country,” Ahmednassir responded to submissions presented by Kang’ata.

Following the latest stance by the NLC, it enjoined KCAA to push for the conclusion of the case which Weston was planning to push to next year.

The controversial Weston Hotel was built on grabbed airport land and KCAA wants it demolished and the land reverted to it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST