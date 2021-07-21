Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not leaving anything to chance as far as his 2022 presidential bid is concerned especially after Deputy President William Ruto proved to be a hard nut to crack.

This is after he held a strategy meeting at COTU Boss Francis Atwoli’s home in Kilifi County to plan how to conquer Ruto in 2022.

According to sources, Raila invited leaders from the Coastal region for the strategy meeting which was held yesterday.

Those present were Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff, and Mombasa Gubernatorial hopeful Suleiman Shabal.

Others present included MP Caleb Amisi and Murathe’s son Davidson Wakairu.

The meeting comes on the same day when ODM’s partners in NASA pledged their allegiance to a new political outfit the One Kenya Alliance.

Meanwhile, KANU, led by Gideon Moi, also announced that it would pull out of a coalition with Jubilee Party to focus on OKA.

