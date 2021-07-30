Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Mt. Kenya have embarked on a mission to rebrand former Prime Raila Odinga’s image in the region, to make him more appealing to the electorates to ensure he becomes president in 2022.

Led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Uhuru’s men aim at uniting the Luo and Kikuyu communities, which have been foes for a long time.

Speaking during a meeting at SK Macharia’s home last Tuesday, Uhuru-allied leaders agreed to come up with strategies of making Raila more sellable to Mt. Kenya people.

Other than the historic differences between Kikuyus and Luos, they also believe that Deputy President William Ruto has incited the Mt. Kenya region to hate Raila Odinga for no good reason.

“Our rivals have been traversing the region for four years and lied to our people that Raila is dangerous for the region, yet Baba has never done anything wrong.”

“We want to counter that narrative,” said Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

The meeting, which will involve MCAs, MPs from the region, will focus on creating pro-Raila campaign messages to be spread across Mt. Kenya.

This move by Uhuru’s men comes amid a visible scramble for the Mt Kenya region by 2022 Presidential hopefuls.

Before Raila’s visit to Murang’a, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, had been pitching camp at the Mt. Kenya region, hoping to get a slice of the 2022 cake.

Both Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi hope to neutralize Ruto’s influence in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST