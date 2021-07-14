Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has opened up on how he is going to choose his running mate ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This comes as Mt. Kenya continues to pile pressure on the DP to name someone from the region as his running mate or else he will lose the Kikuyu vote.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto stated that he will select his running mate through a competitive process to ensure he gets the best candidate that will be able to bring something to the table.

He noted that his current assignment is to make sure that his party UDA has all the laid strategies in the selection of his running mate.

The second in command said that when the right time comes, he will sit down with all the UDA members and listen to their views, before settling on his possible running mate.

“There will come a time we will seat down as UDA members to agree on who will be the running mate.”

“I will be ready to listen to all the views that will be presented to me concerning this,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST