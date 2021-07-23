Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed a slogan used by a section of Mt Kenya politicians that you can rent but not buy a Kikuyu.

Addressing a delegation from Kirinyaga at his Karen home, Ruto termed the slogan as retrogressive and one used by a group of politicians who have lost the support of the people at the grassroots and are crafting ways to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

He insisted the slogan was an insult to Kenyans since they are wise enough to make correct political decisions.

According to the DP, Kenyans are in a better position to differentiate between progressive and retrogressive leaders and do not need any politician to tell them how to make their decisions.

“If you don’t have a development agenda to take Kenya to the next level, don’t say there are people who can be bought or rented.”

“There is no Kenyan who can be bought or rented.”

“We all know what we are doing and Kenyans are intelligent enough to make informed decisions.”

“They don’t have to be bought, they know what they are doing,” Ruto stated in response to Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, who was quoted dismissing Ruto’s influence in Mt. Kenya saying the DP can only rent but can never buy a Kikuyu.

