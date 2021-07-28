Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto needs him to win the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview with a vernacular TV station yesterday, Kabogo claimed that no single presidential candidate can secure the 50%+1 majority needed to win the election.

Kabogo went on to say that a coalition between him and Ruto would definitely win the presidential election.

“DP Ruto cannot form the government on his own. No single candidate can marshall 50%+1, he needs me and my influence to become president,” Kabogo said during the interview.

This proposed alliance would however be hinged on him uniting the fractured Mt Kenya voting block and the coalition garnering at least 70% of the votes from the region.

In May, the former Kiambu Governor announced his interest in vying for the presidency in 2022 and insisted on the same in yesterday’s interview.

“There’s will be a vacuum in State House. I want to become president. Probably I will be the best president Kenya has ever had since independence,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST