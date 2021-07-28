Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has responded to blogger Robert Alai’s claims that Deputy President William Ruto is the chief financier of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and that’s why he has quit NASA leaving Raila Odinga high and dry.

According to Alai, Ruto and Kalonzo have signed a working agreement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, Kalonzo announced that the Wiper party had finally exited the NASA coalition and was ready to work with other like-minded leaders ahead of the 2022 election, which Alai claims is Ruto.

But venting on Twitter, Sudi disputed Alai’s wild claim, saying there is no possibility of Kalonzo Musyoka working with William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

He noted that the UDA party cannot work with unreliable people like Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Let me say this with clarity in my mind. It is much better to negotiate with Robert Alai than to negotiate with unreliable leaders like Kalonzo Musyoka,” he said in a Tweet response to blogger Robert Alai.

Sudi’s damning remarks add to the already existing political hatred between him and Kalonzo Musyoka.

In June, Sudi lashed out at the Wiper leader, saying that he cannot win any elective seat without the support of ODM chief Raila Odinga.

This was after Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that he cannot work with ‘tainted’ politicians like William Ruto and warned church leaders against accepting donations from corrupt politicians in a veiled attack directed at Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST