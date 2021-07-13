Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Deputy President Ruto has slammed ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka for fighting over projects he implemented with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto said he was shocked to see the two accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta to launch and inspect projects yet they were the ones who mocked the performance of the Jubilee government.

“Those who told us this government has done nothing, right now they are clinging, almost fighting to see the projects that the president and I have done,” Ruto said.

Ruto went ahead to blame Raila for the Jubilee administration’s poor development record in its second term.

He accused the former PM of keeping Uhuru busy trying to amend the constitution through BBI instead of focusing on delivering the Jubilee party manifesto.

“Reggae, BBI, changing the constitution is what we have done for the last 4 years,” Deputy President Ruto said.

Last week, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accompanied the Head of State during his two-day state visit to the Ukambani region to the utter shock of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who was not expecting Baba in Ukambani; a move that prompted the ODM leader to refuse to address the gathering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST