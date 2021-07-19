Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken his bottom-up economic approach to a whole new level to the point that he does not care who he offends as long as he puts his point across ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday during a mass at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kilifi County, Ruto argued that his bottom-up approach was Godly and used a bible verse to justify it.

He condemned the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and leaders who support it to delegate power and privilege to themselves.

“When you read Psalms 113 verse 7 to 8, God elevates the weak and poor to such a level that they dine with royalty.”

“There is no other way to uplift people other than the bottom-up approach and that is how we will help the poor in our society,” underscored Ruto.

Ruto further trashed the BBI saying that the most important agenda on his focus is that of economic recovery and making lower-income Kenyans get on their knees.

“Woe unto those who create laws that marginalize and undermine others, and that take from the poor; it is inevitable that you will pay for those sins,” he remarked.

Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the projected bigwigs in the upcoming elections, have been going at it with each other in terms of the delineation of their policies ahead of 2022, each faulting the other’s approach.

The Kenyan DAILY POST