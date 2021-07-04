Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto met with over 200 MCAs and MPs from the Mt Kenya region at his Karen residence where he alleged intimidation and threats from his opponents, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing the MCAs and MPs, Ruto accused Uhuru and Raila of selling fear and intimidating politicians and Kenyans who support him.

He indicted his opponents of peddling fear, intimidation, and blackmail because they lack an agenda that would be supported by Kenyans.

“We are being sold fear, ethnicity through threats, blackmail, intimidation, political prosecution, and political cases because those on the other side their plans, their ideas, and their agenda is inferior,” the DP stated.

He challenged his opponents to a fair political fight noting that the agenda should be to change Kenya.

At the same time, Ruto took the opportunity to sell his bottom-up economic approach and wondered why the other side isn’t presenting their agenda to the people.

“Give us the alternative program you have so that we can compete.”

“Don’t sell us ethnic alliances, please don’t sell us fear, don’t sell us blackmail. We have no business for it and there’s no market for it,” DP Ruto stated.

“Kenyans know what is best for them and they will choose from the good ideas better ideas and from the better ideas the best ideas,” he continued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST