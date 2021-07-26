Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Officers from Riruta police station are on the spot over how they handled Wycliffe Omwenga’s death.

Wycliffe, who was a key witness in the murder case of his late brother Kevin, was found dead at his Riruta home on Wednesday last week.

Officers at the Riruta police station are under investigation for failing to register the death as required by law.

According to the deceased’s family, they were chased away from the station when they went to report his death.

They were also forced to use private means to take the body to the mortuary after the officers at the Riruta police station said they did not have a vehicle.

They further claimed that they had to beg the officers to give them a note showing that Wycliffe lived alone so they can be allowed to break into his house and remove the body.

Detectives handling Wycliffe’s death have interrogated police officers from Riruta over their conduct.

“He could have been killed by parties who have an interest in many issues at hand.

“And given the manner in which officers at the station acted, it raises many questions,” an officer aware of the probe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.