Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind the chaos and pandemonium witnessed in the Kiambaa constituency, where Kipipiri MP, Amos Kimunya, was humiliated by voters.

The incident happened at Kamuga Polling Station, where Kimunya was chased away by angry voters.

Commenting about the incident, Alai blamed Ruto for inciting the people of central Kenya against themselves.

According to him, this act will lead to self-destruction to the people of the mountain region.

“Ruto has incited Central Kenya against itself. Self-destruction is imminent,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kiambaa by-election is a two-horse race between Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku alias Kawanjiku.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting Njama while Deputy President William Ruto is supporting Kawanjiku.

