Saturday, July 17, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has for once admitted that Deputy President William Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is ahead of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) when it comes to handling elections.

In a social media post on Saturday, Alai, who is also an ODM sycophant, said the Orange party should borrow a leaf from Ruto’s UDA on how to manage elections and avoid confrontation during the vote tallying.

In the just-concluded Kiambaa by-election, UDA had a state-of-the-art parallel tallying center and their agents were equipped with smartphones to transmit results from all the polling centers to the UDA center.

“But UDA can teach ODM a thing on vote protection. Form 34A.

“The power of a parallel tallying center and well-equipped agents. Smartphones. Have your agents be well-coordinated and ensure that they record every evidence and avoid violent confrontation.

“An angry person can’t think,” Robert Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

