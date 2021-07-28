Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Alex Apoko alias Ringtone, claims that he has spent Sh 500,000 to repair his car and treat injuries that he sustained after blogger Robert Alai attacked him with a rungu during an altercation in Kilimani.

Since the incident that happened last week, Ringtone has been sharing videos on social media showing his body wrapped with badges on his face, head, and arm.

He denied reports that he is chasing clout, adding that he is still in pain.

“I am still in pain. I have been experiencing severe headaches, my jaw hurts, my arms hurt, and I’m constantly dizzy,” he said.

“There is no way I could have faked the blood dripping from my face.

“The injuries I sustained from Alai hitting me are real, and the 500k worth of damages made to my property is also very real,” he added.

Ringtone said that Alai is yet to be charged with assault and malicious damage of property after he smashed the windows of his Range Rover and hit him with a ‘rungu’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.