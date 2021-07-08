Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said his journey to the state house in 2022 is unstoppable and warned those taking it lightly to start taking it seriously.

Through his Twitter page on Thursday, Mudavadi, who is also a former Finance Minister during the Moi era, said his number one agenda when he becomes President in 2022 is to resuscitate the economy.

“The resuscitation of the economy, which I have continuously advocated for, must remain the main agenda going to the next phase of leadership. ANC’s platform is “UCHUMI BORA KWA WOTE”, an economy that works for all,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi, also raised concerns over the increased taxation on Kenyans and called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend the Finance Act, saying it will burden Kenyans more especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government ought to look at ways of cushioning Kenyans against the devastating impact of COVID-19 on their livelihoods, not burdening them with taxes that further condemn them into abject poverty,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST