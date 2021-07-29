Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: October 7, 2021

About CIVIC

Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) is an international nonprofit with offices around the world working to improve protection for civilians caught in conflict zones. CIVIC envisions a world in which no civilian is harmed in conflict. Our mission is to support communities affected by conflict in their quest for protection and strengthen the resolve and capacity of armed actors to prevent and respond to civilian harm. We are advocates who believe that no civilian caught in conflict should be ignored, and advisors who provide practical solutions to preventing and responding to civilian harm. Learn more at civiliansinconflict.org.

About the Position

The Researcher/Analyst holds an important role within CIVIC’s East Africa program. The Researcher/Analyst will be responsible for leading CIVIC’s regional research into security issues affecting the protection of civilians, and assisting the East Africa team to utilize that research for advocacy, training, and community engagement. The Researcher/Analyst will also contribute to CIVIC communications about the program, protection issues, and general analysis of security trends in Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, and wider East Africa.

JOB PURPOSE: Carry out research and analysis within CIVIC’s East Africa program portfolio

LOCATION: The position will ideally be based in Nairobi, Kenya, with regular travel within Kenya, to Uganda and Somalia, or other East African countries as needed for the program.

TRAVEL: Up to 40% required (domestic and within East Africa)

REPORTING TO: Regional Director, East Africa

Key Functions & Responsibilities:

Lead country research projects in CIVIC’s East Africa program portfolio with core responsibilities including research, writing, representation, training, and advocacy;

Coordinate with the Regional Director and other CIVIC Research staff to develop strategy and programs, and manage projects;

Conducts literature reviews and other background research under the direction of senior research staff and/or the Director in support of CIVIC’s research products;

Synthesizes and summarizes findings of literature reviews for senior research staff and/or Director;

Contribute to reports, white papers, op-ed’s, blog posts and other relevant products based on thorough research.

Identify new partnerships with like-minded NGOs and actors in the field;

Conduct desk and field research and assessments to inform fresh policy, practice, and training recommendations for diverse stakeholders to improve civilian protection.

Qualifications & Qualities Sought:

QUALITIES

Knowledge, experience, and understanding of civilian protection issues in armed conflict;

Understanding and experience working in a fast paced program environment, including conflict situations;

Experience in East Africa conducting research and carrying out in-depth, fact-based analyses;

Proven ability to think analytically and plan strategically, including setting objectives and identifying and capitalizing on opportunities for our work;

Independent ability to identify and strategize new opportunities;

Poise, flexibility, discretion, and mature judgment to handle and respond appropriately and professionally in a fast-paced, high-pressure atmosphere;

Well organized, self-motivated, and able to conceptualize and implement research activities in challenging environments;

Willingness to work with security forces and understanding of the military/civilian/humanitarian nexus and spaces;

Ability to work in a team and potentially in insecure environments;

Outstanding communications and writing skills.

QUALIFICATIONS

B.A. in international affairs, political science, African studies, or related area; M.A. (or higher) in a relevant field is highly preferred;

A demonstrated understanding of the political context in East Africa, with particular focus on civilian protection issues arising from insecurities and armed conflicts;

Minimum 7 years relevant full-time staff level work experience required including work in active and recently active conflict zones (minimum 7 years with graduate degree, minimum 10 years without graduate degree);

Minimum 5 years relevant field experience in at least three countries;

Demonstrated work ethic;

Passion for CIVIC’s subject matter and willingness to take on the responsibilities and duties as a key member of our team; and

Advanced proficiency in English required; Knowledge of Swahili, Luganda, Somali or other regional language preferred;

Computer proficiency including ability to quickly adapt to new systems (online file-storage, communication platforms, etc.)

Additional Details

Resumes are reviewed on a rolling basis, so please apply early.

CIVIC seeks to recruit, develop, and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool in the belief that employees from diverse backgrounds are critical to achieving our goals. We strongly encourage applications from persons with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

CIVIC is not able to sponsor employees at this point in time, therefore, please ensure that you are able to legally work in this location when applying.

Note to Recruiters and Placement Agencies: CIVIC does not accept unsolicited agency resumes. CIVIC does not pay placement fees for candidates submitted by any agency other than its approved partners.

How to Apply

Click here to apply