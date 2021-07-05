Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Reference Number: ARO-CINAMR

Employment Type: Full time

Category: Clinical Research

Job Grade: 6.01

Country: Kenya

Location: Nairobi

JOB PURPOSE:

The CINAMR (Clinical Information Network-Antimicrobial Resistance) Project is a pilot microbial surveillance using public hospitals linked to research laboratories in Kenya. CINAMR seeks to demonstrate a ‘hub-and-spoke’ for monitoring AMR where KEMRI research laboratories (hub), which have capacity for high quality laboratory services, provide bacterial diagnostic services to nearby public hospitals (spoke) and assess feasibility of this approach for periodic tracking of AMR un the country. This study will be conducted within the Clinical Information Network (CIN), an already established collaboration between KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP), the Kenya Paediatric Association (KPA), Kenya’s Ministry of Health (MoH), and selected county referral hospitals in Kenya. The project requires a highly motivated, proactive individual who will work with other members of the study team to assure the quality of study processes relating to sample collection, sample transport, and standardised sample quality processing across the three research laboratories.

Description:

REPORTS TO:

Study PI, Study Medical Officer

DIRECT REPORTS:

Surveillance officers, study data clerks,

Indirect reports:

Data manager, hospital lab focal persons

BUDGET AND RESOURCE RESPONSIBILITY: Responsible for allocated hardware and software

Responsibilities

Work with the Principal Investigator and other relevant staff members to prepare and execute research plans in liaison with other partners in the project

Lead the collection and processing of study samples and ensure study samples are handled and managed in line with study protocols.

Lead development and updating of required laboratory SOPs.

Liaison and communication with hospital laboratory staff.

Organise and conduct site supportive/training visits.

Supervise study team members such as surveillance officers and study data clerks and also indirectly supervise hospital staff working on the project.

Coordinate feedback laboratory results to hospitals.

Prepare summary reports of study progress and present these to hospital lab teams and other stakeholders in the medical laboratory field.

Develop research interests and publish manuscripts linked to the study project.

Participant in preparation of draft reports as required including activity reports, project progress reports etc.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Science Degree (Medical Laboratory or Medical Microbiology)

At least 1 year of work experience related to this role or similar position.

Experience working in a biomedical research institution especially in surveillance and work involving interaction with Ministry of Health or County staff.

Post-graduate qualification (Msc) in medical lab, microbiology, public health, is an added advantage.

Competence in use computer applications to prepare reports and summaries.

COMPETENCIES

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent presentation skills (use of Powerpoint or other media)

Strong organization and troubleshooting skills.

Ability to work with limited supervision and meet deadlines.

Excellent diagnostic, analytical and investigative skills

Strong leadership skills

Ability to work independently, in a team, and in a multi-cultural environment.

Confidentiality, attention to detail, punctuality, and high integrity

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT/CONDITIONS:

Based at the Nairobi office of the KEMRI/Wellcome Trust Research Programme, Kenya.

Regular travel to study sites for training, oversight, data quality assurance, and troubleshooting

How to Apply

To apply for this post you must be a registered user. Log into your account then go to Vacancies, view the post and click on the button: “Apply for this job”.

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

The application closing date is 2nd July 2021.

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is an equal opportunity employer. Direct or indirect canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. KWTRP does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).