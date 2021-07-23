Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 6, 2021

About the position

The Alliance is seeking to recruit a Research Associate – Data Steward & Protection who will be responsible for supporting the Data Management team within the PISA4Impact Program to oversee and manage the institutional data life cycle. The incumbent will support research projects on applying data quality, security, and privacy policies and procedures in research and business processes. The incumbent will also ensure that research teams implement all relevant research data management requirements according to organization guidelines. The desired candidate should be an innovative, dynamic professional able to work independently with minimal supervision and participate as a team member in accomplishing duties.

Responsibilities

· Support the Data Management team within the PISA4Impact Program to oversee and manage the institutional data life cycle.

· Support research projects on applying data quality, security, and privacy policies and procedures in business and research processes.

· During the data management planning process, guide and ensure that research teams implement all relevant research data management requirements. These requirements include implementing data management and sharing plans at grant initiation and ensuring researchers plan for data storage in conjunction with the Technology Integration team.

· Guide and ensure research teams implement all data protection and privacy requirements. Such requirements include securing IRB approval for research involving human subjects and applying appropriate Institutional Data classification based on data sensitivity, value, and criticality to the Alliance.

· Contribute to the Alliance’s Privacy and Data Protection team’s role of ensuring compliance to the Privacy and Data Protection Policy and related Privacy and Data Protection laws in the countries the Alliance operates, for example, the GDPR.

· Create guidelines, devise training plans, and provide data stewardship and data protection advice and support to staff to ensure that data management, privacy, and data protection policies are applied. Including advice to all on how they will store, manage and protect data within the Alliance digital workspace

· Contribute and provide input to the evaluation of the existing data protection framework and identify areas of non or partial compliance and work team to rectify any issues

· Promote a culture of data stewardship and data protection compliance across all units of the organization.

Requirements

· The candidate should have a minimum of a BSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems Management, or a related field; an MSc will be an added advantage. The Alliance will consider an MSc in Agronomy, Math, Statistics, or any related field complemented with relevant working experience in Data Management or Information Technology. **

· At least one Data Protection or Privacy certification such as CIPP, CIPT, ISEB, etc., is desired**

· At least five years of hands-on experience in data management with expertise in different database management systems, SQL, Cloud APIs, and Data Services.

· Experience working with Microsoft SharePoint for digital and cloud collaboration and proficiency in Microsoft 365.

· Experience in data protection and working with private data is required. Hands-on experience of working with the GDPR or similar legislation will be an added advantage.

· Possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with the capacity to describe and document high-level models and flow processes.

Terms of employment:

This is a nationally recruited position based in Nairobi, Kenya. The contract will be for a one-year period, subject to a probation period of three (3) months, and is renewable depending on performance and availability of resources. The Alliance offers a multicultural, collegial research environment with a competitive salary and excellent benefits; we believe that the diversity of our staff contributes to excellence. The Alliance is an equal opportunity employer and strives for staff diversity in gender and nationality.

How to Apply

Applicants are invited to visit http://ciat.cgiar.org/ciat-jobs to get complete details of the position and to submit their applications. Applications MUST include reference number Ref:102038-Research Associate – Data Steward and Protection as the position applied for. Applications should be saved as one document using the candidate’s lastname, firstname for ease of sorting.