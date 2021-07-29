Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 10, 2021

The International Potato Center (CIP) is a research-for-development organization that delivers innovative science-based solutions to enhance access to affordable nutritious food, foster inclusive sustainable business and employment growth, and drive the climate resilience of root and tuber agri-food systems. CIP is present in 15 African countries supporting potato and sweetpotato. For more than two decades in Kenya, CIP has been a vibrant member of the potato community, working with the National and County Governments, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate (KEPHIS), development partners, humanitarian organisations and the private sector.

CIP is seeking a Monitoring and Evaluation specializing in USAID projects for the anticipated Accelerated Institutional and Food System Development (AIFSD) project. The project aims to improve the livelihoods of farmers in Bungoma and Taita Taveta counties through developing the potato value chain. Main focus areas are to improve performance of farmer producer organizations to support farmers to equitably engage in the value chain, support certified seed production and develop institutional capacities.

The Position: The M&E Research Associate will be based in Nairobi with frequent travel to Bungoma and Taita Taveta counties and will report to the Potato Value Chain Manager.

Key responsibilities:

Support the implementation of the AIFSD (potato value chain component) monitoring and evaluation plan.

Support in the design and implementation of M&E frameworks through Annual Monitoring and Evaluation Plan.

Lead in the preparation of data collection tools for continuous monitoring.

Develop a continuous monitoring plan to track indicators and project performance.

Develop and lead baseline, midterm and endline studies – including preparing surveys, training, and supervising surveys.

Prepare baseline, midterm and endline reports as per the surveys.

Prepare outcome-based reports based on continuous and annual survey monitoring.

Report on all monitoring activities for biweekly and quarterly reports, and any other reporting as necessary

Support Field Monitoring visits by providing briefs on project performance.

Support development of project success and outcome briefs based on results from monitoring.

Train project partners on the implementation of the monitoring system, in particular the use of data forms and reporting formats, and provide ongoing coaching support through regular site monitoring visits for quality control and timely problem solving.

Participate in AIFSD project meetings were necessary.

Carry out M&E and survey data analysis and reporting writing in English.

Any other duty as will be assigned by the supervisor.

Selection Criteria

Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics, Agricultural and Applied Economics, Monitoring and Evaluation, or related field. Master’s degree in other social science with strong monitoring skills will be considered.

Minimum of 6 years’ experience working in M&E, of which 3 years under USAID projects.

Solid understanding of USAID-Feed the Future monitoring plan and indicators.

Direct experience in designing and implementing project M&E plans from project initiation to closeout stages.

Strong skills in statistical analysis, sampling methodology, and data collection and analysis.

Experience on the use of FTMS or DIS reporting systems is highly preferred.

Demonstrated ability in the use of online data collection software such as ODK, CSPro, Survey Solution and MEASURE.

Proficiency in use of data analytics packages such as STATA, SPSS and Advanced Microsoft excel.

Ability to serve as the project liaison person for diverse implementing partners.

Willingness to spend considerable time working under field conditions in rural Kenya.

Fluent in Kiswahili.

Advanced written and oral communication skills in English.

Why should you consider this opportunity?

CIP is a global and reputable international organization that has a strong, state-of-the-art R&D background.

CIP is dedicated to achieving food security, improved nutrition and well-being, and gender equality for poor people in root and tuber farming and food systems of the developing world.

CIP is a member of the CGIAR, a global research partnership for a food secure future dedicated to reducing poverty, enhancing food and nutrition security, and improving natural resources.

What are we offering?

Excellent working environment.

Generous compensation package commensurate with experience.

One (1) year term contract with possibility of renewal

Work in an equal and diverse workplace.

What are the conditions?

This is a mid-level Nationally Recruited Staff (NRS) position limited to Kenya nationals and permanent residents only. The employment contract will be for one (1) year (with a 3-month probation period). Any offer made with regards to this vacancy is conditional to the formal award of the afore-mentioned grant.

How to Apply

Visit the following link: http://cipotato.org/open-vacancies/ and submit your cover letter and a full C.V. with your references. Screening of applications will begin on August 10, 2021 and will continue until the post is filled. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

This position WILL NOT have contact with children or vulnerable adults.

Learn more about CIP by accessing our web site at http://www.cipotato.org.

CIP is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified women are particularly encouraged to apply.

CIP does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). CIP also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.