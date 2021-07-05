Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: July 23, 2021

We are seeking an experienced and professional Research Assistant (RA) to join its children and youth pillar for a full-time position based in our Nairobi or Tunis offices. Samuel Hall’s Children and Youth Pillar covers a wide range of topics related to children and youth, including child protection, education, child labor, youth employment, social protection, gender, M&E, migration and more. Depending on their level of seniority, the Research Assistant will manage between one and three projects simultaneously and be increasingly involved in research aspects. There is a strong potential for domestic, regional, and international travel. Applicants must be recent graduates or pursuing their Masters/Doctoral degree. There is a potential for domestic, regional, and international travel; COVID-19 restrictions permitting.

Who We Are

Our research connects the voices of communities to changemakers for more inclusive societies. Samuel Hall is a social enterprise that conducts research, evaluates programmes and designs policies in contexts of migration and displacement. Our approach is ethical, academically rigorous, and based on first-hand experience of complex and fragile settings. With offices in Afghanistan, Germany, Kenya, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates, we are based in the regions we study.

We have over ten years’ experience in 70+ countries and have become a trusted partner and leading voice in the field of migration and displacement research, working with governments, donors, multilateral organizations and NGOs, as well public and private sector entities. It’s an exciting time for Samuel Hall – we were recently selected by Stanford University as one of the Global South’s high-potential, fast-growth social enterprises. For more information, please visit www.samuelhall.org.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

We work in a fast-paced, demanding, and challenging environment – you will be expected to grow with us and carve out your own spot in the team. We look for proactive, creative individuals who find opportunities to make their mark and identify solutions to problems. We look for strong leaders and reliable team-players who can add value from the very start, expand our knowledge and help us to maximize our social impact.

Tasks & Responsibilities

Objective 1 – Research

Assume responsibilities of the project cycle from A to Z

Support the design or design research tools and research methodology

Conduct secondary research and desk reviews

Provide strong analysis and recommendations in line with policy and academic standards

Transcribe interview notes, write field reports, and contribute to the draft/final report

Prepare drafts of deliverables in a timely manner

Objective 2 – Fieldwork

Undertake socio-economic research including fieldwork and primary data collection, putting fieldwork at the center of the mission

Conduct qualitative and quantitative data collection (such as surveys, case studies, focus groups, field observations, and key informant interviews)

Support project fieldwork and monitor the quality of data collection

Provide input to improve the quality of the field teams’ notes, transcripts, outputs

Objective 3 – Organizational Support

Direct reporting and support to the Children and Youth Pillar Lead on all elements of the pillar’s work: research, partnerships, outreach and dissemination, strategic expansion, and strategic framework

Train field teams and colleagues as required on components of the project cycle and research standards – Plan fieldwork logistics, and adequate resource management with field coordinators

Support to widen Samuel Hall’s network

Effectively communicate with supervisors on progress with daily and weekly updates

Opportunities for Growth

Working at Samuel Hall means that you are contributing to ground-breaking, innovative, and rigorous work that bridges research, implementation and policy. Most of our training happens on the job, but as part of our investment in learning and development, everyone is encouraged to apply for up to five days of paid professional development leave and financial resources to enable them to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Vacancy Requirements

Required

A Master’s degree in a related field (education, law, statistics, international development, political science, education, migration studies, anthropology or other social sciences).

Previous relevant experience of research in contexts of migration and international development, in particular specific to vulnerable groups

Knowledge of key institutional frameworks and stakeholders

Proven experience in writing research papers, consultancy reports, evaluation assignments and policy briefs – Proven experience in project management and leading teams

Proven expertise in quantitative and qualitative data analysis and tools (for example, R, SPSS, NVIVO) – Excellent verbal and written skills in English

Keen attention to detail

Ability to be patient and to work well within a global team

Ability to cope well under pressure, occasionally work irregular hours and meet tight deadlines

Desirable

French, Arabic, Dari, Pashto and/or additional languages

Past experience specific to the East and Horn of Africa, Central/South Asia, and/or the Middle East and North Africa

How to Apply

All applicants should send their cover letter and CV in separate PDF files; each labelled: “CL/CV – Full name of Applicant” with the email subject line clearly expressed: “Your Name – Research Assistant – Children and Youth Pillar” Three samples of relevant work and three references should also be included.

Please provide current or previous salary information.

Email for submission: careers@samuelhall.org

Contract duration: 12 months, renewable, with a trial period

For more information about job, click here