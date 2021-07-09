Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: July 19, 2021

Reporting to the respective head of Unit, the Research and Communications Assistant Intern will be expected to energetically engage in the support of HR tasks and other units to selectively drive particular work items on their own.

Their responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

Ensure the gender parity action plan for KEMC is up to date.

Liaison with members of the gender parity group on the action plan.

Draft interview minutes, plan and organize the gender parity group meetings.

Assist in the outreach activities related to various recruitments.

Liaising with the universities, institutes and other organizations regarding various activities related to gender parity.

Assist the group members in the identification and documentation of best practices and lessons learnt, including coordination and organization-wide implementation of knowledge sharing and documentation methodologies.

Maintenance of personnel records for all personnel

Maintenance of the training database.

Conducting and following up on reference checks

Assist in the development of project proposals and documents: Take notes of meetings, Complete project documents, Organize and keep records of project development processes

Assist PDO with researching potential partners, funding cycles of different donors, as well as priority areas for the donors and providing an in depth analysis on the same.

Support the PMO in the communication, collation and preparation of data, reports and information on KEMC Projects and Programmes as and when required.

** Education

Must be enrolled in a University Degree Programme in Human Resources, Business Administration, International Relations, Communications or a related field is required. Applicants who have graduated from such studies within the recent three years will also be considered eligible for the position.

** Experience

Any prior work experience is not required. A portfolio of relevant work would be an asset.

** Languages

Fluency in English is required

** Competencies

Integrity and inclusion. Treats all individuals with respect; responds sensitively to differences and encourages others to do the same. Upholds organizational and ethical norms. Maintains high standards of trustworthiness. Role model for diversity and inclusion.

Partnering. Demonstrates understanding of the impact of own role on all partners and always puts the end beneficiary first. Builds and maintains strong external relationships and is a competent partner for others (if relevant to the role).

Result orientation. Efficiently establishes an appropriate course of action for self and/or others to accomplish a goal. Actions lead to total task accomplishment through concern for quality in all areas. Sees opportunities and takes the initiative to act on them. Understands that responsible use of resources maximizes our impact on our beneficiaries.

Agility. Open to change and flexible in a fast paced environment. Effectively adapts own approach to suit changing circumstances or requirements. Reflects on experiences and modifies own behavior. Performance is consistent, even under pressure. Always pursues continuous improvements.

Solution focussed. Evaluates data and courses of action to reach logical, pragmatic decisions. Takes an unbiased, rational approach with calculated risks. Applies innovation and creativity to problem-solving.

Effective Communication. Expresses ideas or facts in a clear, concise and open manner. Communication indicates a consideration for the feelings and needs of others. Actively listens and proactively shares knowledge. Handles conflict effectively, by overcoming differences of opinion and finding common ground.

** Contract type, level and duration – Internship

Contract type: Internship Contract level: Intern Contract duration: 6 months ren…

** Additional Considerations

Please note that the closing date is midnight Copenhagen time

Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

Only those candidates that are short-listed for interviews will be notified.

Qualified female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

UNOPS seeks to reasonably accommodate candidates with special needs, upon request.

Work life harmonization – UNOPS values its people and recognizes the importance of balancing professional and personal demands. We have a progressive policy on work-life harmonization and offer several flexible working options. This policy applies to UNOPS personnel on all contract types

UNOPS seeks to reasonably accommodate candidates with special needs, upon request.

For staff positions only, UNOPS reserves the right to appoint a candidate at a lower level than the advertised level of the post

The incumbent is responsible to abide by security policies, administrative instructions, plans and procedures of the UN Security Management System and that of UNOPS.

It is the policy of UNOPS to conduct background checks on all potential recruits/interns.

Recruitment/internship in UNOPS is contingent on the results of such checks.

** Background Information – UNOPS

UNOPS is an operational arm of the United Nations, supporting the successful implementation of its partners’ peacebuilding, humanitarian and development projects around the world. Our mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve sustainable development.

UNOPS areas of expertise cover infrastructure, procurement, project management, financial management and human resources.

Working with us

UNOPS offers short- and long-term work opportunities in diverse and challenging environments across the globe. We are looking for creative, results-focused professionals with skills in a range of disciplines.

Diversity

With over 4,000 UNOPS personnel and approximately 7,000 personnel recruited on behalf of UNOPS partners spread across 80 countries, our workforce represents a wide range of nationalities and cultures. We promote a balanced, diverse workforce — a strength that helps us better understand and address our partners’ needs, and continually strive to improve our gender balance through initiatives and policies that encourage recruitment of qualified female candidates.

Work life harmonization

UNOPS values its people and recognizes the importance of balancing professional and personal demands.

Background Information – Kenya Multi Country Office (KEMC)

Located in Nairobi, Kenya, the Kenya Multi Country Office manages a growing portfolio of engagements, including associated strategic and operational risks. The KEMC sub-region currently consists of an established Operation Centre in Nairobi/Kenya which manages a portfolio of engagements in multiple countries in East and Southern Africa. This includes transactional projects in partnership with the Nairobi based UN Agencies, UN-Habitat and UNEP, and multiple ‘operational’ projects in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Eritrea and Mozambique – with Zambia about to commence.

How to Apply

