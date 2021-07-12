Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 July 2021 – Former socialite turned business lady, Vera Sidika, has penned a sweet letter to her unborn daughter, days after hosting a lavish gender reveal party.

Sidika is expecting a baby girl with upcoming Mombasa artist Brown Mauzo, who rescued her from the streets.

In the short and sweet letter that is filled with emotions, Vera said that her unborn daughter is a sign of miracle and hope.

She further stated God sent the little angel into her life to give her something to fight for and to show her that there is love in this world.

“Letter to my Unborn Daughter. I believe that God sent you into my life to give me something to fight for, to show me there is love in this world, to give me hope and bring me joy, all the proof in God I need is in you. You will always be the miracle that makes my life complete,” she wrote.

