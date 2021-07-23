Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Grade: KFCB 6

Job Purpose:

To assist in implementing processes, guidelines and activities for executing the film registration function by licensing filmmakers and registering film agents with a view to promoting National aspirations and values, and protecting children from harmful film and broadcast content as prescribed by the Films and Stage Plays Act, Cap 222 and other relevant legislations.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities will include:

Issuing filming licenses;

Maintaining film registration registers;

Compiling performance reports;

Conducting field inspections in filming locations in the country;

Receiving clients’ complaints; and

Compiling customer feedback.

Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;

Bachelor’s degree in Information Studies/Science, Journalism, Public Relations, Mass Communication, Broadcast Production (Film/TV/Radio), Sociology, Psychology, Counselling, Criminology, Law, Religion and Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution

A member of a professional body;

Proficiency in computer applications

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.

Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August, 2021

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.

Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;

Clearance Certificate from EACC

Tax Compliance Certificate

CRB

HELB

Certificate of good conduct

https://kfcb.go.ke/careers