KFCB/HR 10/2021

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Grade: KFCB 8

Job Purpose: To support all the activities and functions of the Registration Department including filing, issuance of filming licenses and compiling film licensing data.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities will include;

Assisting with filing application forms for filming licenses;

Assisting with filing application forms for film agent registration;

Assisting with filing duplicates for filming licenses issued;

Assisting with filing duplicates of Certificates of Registration Film Agents issued;

Assisting with filing departmental reports; and

Assisting in managing the front office.

Specifications/Requirements for Appointment;

Diploma in any of the following fields: Library and Information Studies, Film/Video/TV/Radio Production, Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Education, Counselling, or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in computer applications

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to: vacancies@kfcb.go.ke.

Applications to be received by Close of Business 3rd August 2021

Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.

Successful candidates will be required to provide the following;

Clearance Certificate from EACC

Tax Compliance Certificate

CRB

HELB

Certificate of good conduct

