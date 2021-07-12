Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 July 2021 – A video of a reckless truck driver caught on camera risking the lives of motorists by overlapping on one of the busy roads in the city has caused uproar online.

Instead of following the traffic rules, the careless driver overlapped and switched to the other lane at a breakneck speed after he noticed that traffic was building up on his lane, putting the lives of other motorists at risk.

In the video, you can see that the container he was ferrying was loosely hanging as he overlapped.

Do we need such drivers on our roads?

NTSA should swing into action and revoke his licence.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.